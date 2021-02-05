Court sentences two internet fraudsters to one year imprisonment each

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday sentenced two internet fraudsters, Ighosotu Daniel Duwa and Eseoghene Oruteri Enoch, to one year imprisonment each.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the duo on a one-count charge of advance fee fraud and possession of illegal documents.

They pleaded guilty to the charge in court.

In her judgment, Justice Dada sentenced the defendants to one year imprisonment with an option of N3 million fine.

She also ordered that the two Samsung mobile phones recovered from the convicts be forfeited to the Federal Government.

