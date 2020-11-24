Court sentences two men to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

The Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday sentenced two persons, Adekunle Osho and Chinedu Ugwu to death by hanging for armed robbery.

In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, said the accused were actively involved in armed robbery and linked with a recovered stolen vehicle.

“In the consideration of the above, the accused are guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to death by hanging,’’ he said.

The convicted persons committed the offence in November 2014 at Oke Ila, Tinuola area of Ado Ekiti where they robbed one Chief Ojo Gbenga of his Toyota Camry car valued at N3.3million and N150,000 cash.

During the robbery, the convicts were armed with gun contrary to Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearm (special provision) Act Cap R11, Law of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The victim said in a statement to the police the armed robbers blocked his car with theirs while on his way home, dragged him out, shot him on the leg, and took away the car alongside his N150, 000.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, called three witnesses and tendered exhibits which included the recovered car, two native dresses belonging to the victim, and the sum of N84,700.

The convicts, who spoke through their counsel, Yinka Opaleke, did not call any witness to testify in the matter.

