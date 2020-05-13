Court sentences two men to death for ritual murder in Rivers

Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, Wednesday sentenced two men — Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike and Ugochukwu Nwamiro —to death over the ritual murder of an eight-year-old, Victory Chikamso.
The judge also sentenced a police sergeant, Johnbosco Okoronze who aided the escape of Dike from police custody before he was rearrested in the course of the trial, to one-year imprisonment.
Justice Enebeli said he sentenced the police sergeant to one-year imprisonment because he had served two years in prison and dismissed from the police.
He said the prosecution had proved its case against the convicted persons beyond a reasonable doubt.
READ ALSO: Police arrests medical doctor, 6 others over alleged sale of 5-month-old baby in Akwa Ibom
Victory, a minor, was murdered in August 2017 by Dike, her supposed relative, who was first arrested at Eliozu, Obio-Akpor local government area of the state and handed over to the police.
He later escaped from police custody during the trial and was rearrested in Plateau State.