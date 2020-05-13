Court sentences two men to death for ritual murder in Rivers

Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, Wednesday sentenced two men — Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike and Ugochukwu Nwamiro —to death over the ritual murder of an eight-year-old, Victory Chikamso.

The judge also sentenced a police sergeant, Johnbosco Okoronze who aided the escape of Dike from police custody before he was rearrested in the course of the trial, to one-year imprisonment.

Justice Enebeli said he sentenced the police sergeant to one-year imprisonment because he had served two years in prison and dismissed from the police.

He said the prosecution had proved its case against the convicted persons beyond a reasonable doubt.

READ ALSO: Police arrests medical doctor, 6 others over alleged sale of 5-month-old baby in Akwa Ibom

Victory, a minor, was murdered in August 2017 by Dike, her supposed relative, who was first arrested at Eliozu, Obio-Akpor local government area of the state and handed over to the police.

He later escaped from police custody during the trial and was rearrested in Plateau State.

Join the conversation

Opinions