Metro
Court sentences two policemen, three others to death for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom
Justice Eno Isangedighi of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Ikot-Ekpene, on Friday sentenced two police officers and three others to death for kidnapping in the state.
The quintet were arraigned by the state government for kidnapping an Uyo-based cattle dealer, Muhammed Umar Barkindo, in November 2011.
The police officers – Cpl. Friday Udo and Cpl. Saturday Okorie had since been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force.
Other convicts are – Walter Jack Udo, Udo Moses Akpaetuk, and Udo Okon Etim.
The cattle dealer was kept in Etim’s home in Ikot Asua in Nsit Atai while the criminals demanded N100 million ransom to free the victim.
Three other defendants died during the trial and their names struck out by the court.
Justice Isangedighi held that the accused were guilty of the offence and sentenced them adequately.
She said: “The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and found the accused guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping of Alhaji Muhammad Umar Barkindo on November 25, 2011.
“This was an offense punishable by death in Section one subsection two of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.”
