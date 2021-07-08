Court sentences two to life imprisonment for kidnapping three-year-old in Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced two men, Umar Salisu, and Abba Tijjani to life imprisonment for kidnapping a three-year-old boy, Attahiru, in Kano.

The defendants, who reside at Kofar Waika Quarters Kano, were convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

In his ruling on Wednesday, the presiding Judge, Justice J.K Daggard, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt against the first and second defendant, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the convicts were said to have committed the offence on December 2 and 8, 2017, at the Gobirawa Turba Quarters Kano.

Read also: Customs arrests man with $184,800, 1.7m Saudi Riyals concealed in diapers at Kano airport

According to the prosecuting Counsel, Mrs Hassana Habib, on December 2, the defendants conspired and kidnapped the three-year-old boy at Kofar Waika Quarters Kano.

She said, “The defendants, who kidnapped the said boy on Dec. 8, 2017, at Gobirawa Quarters Kano while playing in front of the house collected the sum of N200,000 as ransom.”

The prosecutor argued that the offence contravened Sections 17 and 15 of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013 and punishable under the same.

Join the conversation

Opinions