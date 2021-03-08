Court sentences Uber driver to three months in prison for fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Monday, sentenced an Uber driver, Michael Tosin Lawal, to three-month in prison for internet fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the driver was arraigned by the commission for obtaining money under false pretence.

Lawal was convicted after he pleaded guilty to an amended one-count charge of fraud brought against him by the EFCC.

The charge read: “That you, Michael Tosin Lawal ‘M’ sometimes in the year 2020, in Ibadan Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained Gift Cards from one Trevor, a white male by falsely representing to him that you are a white female by the name Cyndy Tyler from the United States of America, which pretence you knew to be false.”

Following his plea, Justice M.A. Odegbola sentenced the driver to three months in prison.

He also ordered the convict to restitute the $50 to his victim through the EFCC and forfeit items recovered from him to the Federal Government.

