Court sentences UNILAG graduate to 50 years in prison for r*pe

The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday sentenced an alumnus of the University of Lagos, John Otema, to 50 years imprisonment for raping a student of the institution.

Otema, a quantity surveyor and facilities manager at UNILAG, was arraigned by the state government before Justice Abiola Soladoye on a three-count charge of rape and assault occasioning harm on two female students of the institution.

He was convicted for rape and assault occasioning harm after he raped the student who was 19-year-old at the time of the incident.

However, the convict was discharged on the alleged rape of the second student.

The judge sentenced him to 50-years in prison for the rape and three-years in prison for the assault on the first student with both sentences to run concurrently.

On why she discharged Otema on the second rape case, Justice Soladoye said the demeanor of the student in her testimony was mischievous, adding that she would not have claimed that she was raped if the convict had paid her the N50, 000 agreed by the duo before their rendezvous.

