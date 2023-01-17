Court sentences vulcaniser to death for armed robbery in Lagos

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old vulcaniser, Chidozie Onyinchiz, to death for armed robbery.

The convict was arraigned by the state government for robbing a nurse of N57,000 while armed with a scissors in 2018.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and membership of an unlawful society.

In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the defendant.

She added that Onyinchiz’s attempt to wriggle out of the charges was futile because he had earlier confessed to the police that the victim, Veronica Uwayzor, recognised him at the time of the crime.

The defendant had stated that the complainant pointed at him as one of the boys armed with a pair of scissors and forcefully snatched her bag containing N57,000 at Akesan Bus Stop.

The state prosecutor, Afolake Onayinka, had earlier told the court the convict committed the crimes with his accomplice who is still at large on August 12, 2018.

