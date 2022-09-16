Court sets date for hearing on Nigerian govt’s suit against ASUU

The National Industrial Court, on Friday, set September 19 for hearing on the Federal Government’s request that the court force the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its seven-month strike.

The matter which was first mentioned on Monday was adjourned until Friday for further mention before Justice Polycarp Hamman.

When the matter came up, Mr. J.U.K. Igwe SAN informed the court that the claimant had filed two procedures in accordance with its Monday instruction that it should do so no later than Tuesday.

The first was a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction, which was filed on Monday, he continued.

Igwe added that the claimant had submitted an affidavit of facts on the same day in support of the referral that had been forwarded by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Additionally, he asserted that certain queries were made with a complete written response.

He also claimed that the defendant had received proof of service from the court.

However, the attorney claimed that as of the time the court was in session, he had not heard back from ASUU.

Igwe then urged the court to act quickly on the motions, arguing that they were urgent and of national importance because millions of students have been at home since February 14.

Mr Femi Falana, SAN, counsel to ASUU in response acknowledged receiving process from the claimant and stated that they were already filing their reply in the court’s registry.

Falana added that the Minister of Labour and Employment lacked the power to ask the court in his referral to order the defendant to go back to work.

He also informed the court that ASUU would be meeting stakeholders in the House of Representative on Sept.20 to ensure that the matter was resolved.

The court after listening to the submissions of counsel ruled that the application was not ripe to be taken as it was served at the Attorney- general’s office on Thursday.

The court in addition stated that the application for interlocutory injunction will be taken first on Sept. 19 by 11am.

The judge therefore adjourned the matter until Sept.19, for hearing.

