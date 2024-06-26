Court sets date to hear suit seeking to remove Ganduje as APC Chairman

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, deferred hearing a suit aimed at removing All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje from office until July 5.

The court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted an adjournment to allow the plaintiffs to respond to a counter-affidavit filed by Ganduje challenging the suit’s competence.

The suit, brought by aggrieved APC members under the North Central APC Forum, questions the legitimacy of Ganduje’s appointment as chairman. The plaintiffs, led by Saleh Zazzaga, seek a court order restraining Ganduje from acting as chairman and directing INEC to disregard all actions taken by the APC since his appointment on August 3, 2023.

The plaintiffs argue that Ganduje’s appointment violates the party’s constitution, as he is from the North West geopolitical zone, not the North Central zone, which is entitled to the chairmanship position. They claim the National Executive Committee (NEC) acted ultra vires in appointing Ganduje, contrary to Article 31.5(1) f of the APC constitution.

In court, the plaintiffs’ counsel, Benjamin Davou, requested time to respond to Ganduje’s counter-affidavit, leading to the adjournment. The suit’s outcome may have significant implications for the APC’s leadership and internal dynamics.

Depending on the court’s ruling, it may also affect every decision, elections and primaries the party has been involved in since the ascension of Ganduje as the party’s chairman.

