Court sets Friday to hear suit on Ize-Iyamu’s eligibility to contest Edo APC gov ticket

A High Court in Benin, Edo capital has set Friday, June 19, to hear the suit challenging Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s legibility to run as an aspirant in the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election fixed for June 22, 2020.

The suit had come up in the court on Wednesday, but Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje, the presiding judge, gave the defendants 24 hours to file their response.

He subsequently adjourned the matter till June 19.

The suit, instituted in the court by Kenneth Asekomhe, the state factional deputy chairman of the party, Benjamin Oghumu, Mathew Ogbebor and Unweni Nosa, is seeking to restrain the APC from recognizing Ize-Iyamu as an aspirant in the party’s governorship primary election.

But the defendants in the suit, the suspended national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are contending that the court has no jurisdiction to meddle in the internal affairs of the party.

The court had earlier refused to grant an exparte application seeking to restrain the APC from recognising Ize-Iyamu as an aspirant in the party’s coming primary election.

