Court sets Friday to rule as negotiations continue between doctors, Nigerian govt

The face-off between the striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government might be resolved soon as the National Industrial Court, Abuja has fixed Friday for ruling over the ongoing industrial action.

This was based on the suit between the striking doctors and the FG as both parties have reportedly reached an agreement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Presiding Judge, Justice Bashar Alkali fixed the date, after listening to the parties’ counsel make their submissions which bordered on court jurisdiction and contempt proceeding.

Alkali mandated both parties to ensure thorough negotiations before the next adjourned date.

When the matter which was slated for hearing of applications came up, the claimant’s counsel, Tochukwu Maduka, SAN, informed the court that subject to its convenience, they were ready to take their motion on notice, which had been filed with motion ex-exparte.

READ ALSO: DOCTORS’ STRIKE: No headway as NARD insists on demands

In his response, Femi Falana, SAN, the defendant’s counsel, said that the claimant came behind his client’s back to approach the court for an accelerated hearing in the matter which was initially adjourned until Sept. 22.

He added that the application was granted and hearing of the motion on notice and pending applications were therefore set to be taken.

In addition, he said that they had filed and served an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Maduka however, objected that although applications were slated to be taken, he informed the court that there was a contempt proceeding for committal filed on Sept.14 before the court that ought to be taken before any other application.

He further submitted that they had not been served with the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

In concluding his argument, Falana prayed the court to make an order to direct the parties to return to the negotiation table, in line with the previous order as granted by the court ordering parties to cease all forms of hostilities.

Maduka however, stated that parties had been to Arbitration Panel but however, the negotiation fell.

According to him, that despite the court order that parties should cease hostilities, that the defendant had refused to return to work. He further stated that they were opened to negotiation.

Join the conversation

Opinions