Court settlement, financials, others make Champion Brew, Oando, MTN Nigeria, Airtel, stocks to watch this week

Every week comes with a new stocks to watch list, and this week consist of Champions Brew, Oando, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria.

Their inclusion is determined by each companies capital market and off-market activities, which are likely to have positive or negative impact on shareholders’ investment during the course of trading.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Champion Brew

The beverage company is going into the new capital trading week as the top loser of last week, following a 33.33 percent depreciation in stock value.

For investors looking for stock to buy in the dip, Champion Brew’s share price shed N0.84 kobo to N1.68kobo, from N2.52kobo. Sell off among shareholders resulted to a decline in the company’s market value.

Oando

Following a bullish run influenced by the out of court settlement between it and the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), profit-taking shareholders threw a spanner in the works of Oando.

The oil company’s stock value depreciated by 23.19 percent, placing Oando among the top five losers of last week. But with the settlement still a confidence booster for shareholders, Oando is a stock to watch out for this week.

MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is still fresh from an impressive First Half financial period, and this has gone down well with investors, whose interest in the y’ello network has driven the stock value up.

Read also: MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Linkage Assurance, Oando make Ripples stocks-to-watch list this week

Since the financial statement of the firm was released, the stock has gained 1.8 percent, adding N3 to its share price within the five days of trading last week.

It will enter this week with last week’s performance, but investors need to go into the capital market with caution as usual.

Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria joined its telecom rival on the stock to watch list today, following the release of its financial statements, which showed some good numbers.

Also, the company has taken measures to reduce its debt by selling minority stakes in its mobile money business, and this will reduce the pressure on its liquidity in the short and long term.

Join the conversation

Opinions