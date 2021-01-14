Court slams owner of Club Victoria with N2m bail, ordered to provide COVID-19 tests result within 7-days

The owner of Club Victoria, Bruno Owede, who was arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for opening his facility and allowing clubgoers to violate set COVID-19 protocols has been slammed by a court with a bail condition of N2 million.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who said that the order was issued by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

According to Adejobi, the court also ordered that Bruno Owede must provide the sum with two sureties in like sum, one of the sureties must be related to him by blood and he must also undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test and provide his result within seven days.

Adedoji said; “His bail conditions are N2m with two sureties in like sum, one of the sureties must be related to him by blood and they must have landed property with Certificate of Occupancy and two years’ tax payment. He must also provide COVID-19 result within seven days. The case is ongoing.

“The CP had ordered the arrest of club owners, who encourage fun seekers and clubbers to patronise them despite the spike in the recorded cases of the pandemic and preventive protocols put in place in Lagos State.

“The suspect was charged before the Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, on four counts according to the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” he added.

Ripples Nigeria had reported last month (December) that the Lagos State government announced a ban on all clubbing activities in the state as part of measures to contain the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

