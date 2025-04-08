Court slams school with N100m fine for negligence in student’s death

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has ordered Louisville Girls Secondary School, Gwagwalada, to pay N100 million in general damages for negligence that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old student, Kamzie Ikpeatusim.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji, in his ruling on Tuesday, found the school liable for failing to provide adequate medical care to Kamzie, who fell ill shortly after her admission. The court also imposed a 10 percent interest on the judgment sum from April 8 until full payment, and awarded an additional N300,000 to cover the cost of the suit.

Mr. Ifeanyi Ikpeatusim, Kamzie’s father, had filed the suit, marked CV/1738/18, alleging that the school’s negligence directly led to his daughter’s untimely death. Kamzie, who was admitted as a boarding student in September 2017, became severely ill by October 2, and passed away a few days later.

Justice Oriji stated that the evidence presented in court clearly demonstrated that the school and its agents acted negligently by failing to promptly and adequately address Kamzie’s medical needs. “The claimant established his allegations of negligence against the school. There is no amount of money that can bring back the child to life,” he said.

However, Justice Oriji acknowledged a positive outcome of the case: the significant improvement of the school’s sickbay. “Oriji, however, acknowledged the fact that one significant outcome of the case was the improvement of the school’s sickbay following the incident. He noted that the presence of doctors attending to students twice daily was a commendable development.”

While the claimant had requested the court to order the school to name a building in Kamzie’s honor, the judge deemed the sickbay improvements sufficient.

“The court is of the opinion that the improvement in the sickbay, ensuring doctors are available twice daily, is in honour of Kamzie, as part of reforms recommended by her family. The claimant should take solace in the fact that Kamzie has been honoured by the school through these improvements.”

