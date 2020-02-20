Court stops anti-graft agency from releasing report on Sanusi

Temporary respite came the way of the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, as Justice Suleiman Namallam of the Kano State High Court on Wednesday ordered the state’s Anti Corruption and Public Complaints Commission from further releasing any indicting report against the emir until the hearing of the suit on notice.

The judge also granted leave to the counsel to Emir Sanudi, Suraj Sa’ida (SAN) and four others to present an ex-parte application seeking to stop the anti-graft body from further inviting the Emir over allegations of misappropriating about N3.5 billion.

Emir Sanusi has been having a running battle with the state governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, who whittled down the Emir’s powers and influence by creating four additional Emirates from the old Kano Emirate.

