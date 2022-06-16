Court stops Bauchi govt from prosecuting ex-govs Yuguda, Mohammed for alleged N321.5bn fraud

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Bauchi State government from prosecuting former governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar for alleged misappropriation of the state’s funds and assets.

An Assets and Funds Recovery Committee set up by Governor Bala Mohammed had indicted the ex-governors for alleged misappropriation of the state’s assets and funds to the tune of N321.5 billion.

In his ruling on a suit filed by Yuguda and Mohammed, the judge also nullified the indictment of the duo by the committee.

Other respondents in the suit were the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)‎.

READ ALSO: EFCC re-arraigns ex-finance minister, Yuguda, Dasuki, 3 others for alleged N23bn fraud

The plaintiffs claimed that the committee set up by the governor to rubbish their reputation.

They added that the committee conducted its businesses without hearing from them, thereby denying them the right to a fair hearing as guaranteed under Section 36(1) of the constitution.

Yuguda and Mohammed contended that the Bauchi State Public Property and Funds Recovery Tribunal Law (2017) under which the committee was set up, has since been repealed by the state’s House of Assembly.

Justice Ekwo, who declared the committee as unlawful, restrained the state government from acting on the panel’s report to prosecute them.

He held that Bauchi State could not prove that its committee was validly set up.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now