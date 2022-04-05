Court stops Edo govt from conducting local council election

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Edo government from conducting the local government election in the state.

The government has fixed April 19 for the election in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The judge gave the directive while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state.

The quartet – Irene Enike Sylvester, Ayoboh Aloaye Francis, Edogun Aiyeki Toyin, and Obioba Osabuohien Kelvin – had in the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/423/2022 and filed on March 31, urged the court to make an order of interim injunction restraining the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), its agents, servants, officers, and privies from conducting elections into local councils in Edo State on April 19 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Edo State Attorney-General, EDSIEC, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Clerk, Edo State House of Assembly, PDP and its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, were listed respondents in the suit.

The judge granted the application and stopped the Edo government from conducting the election pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

He said: “It is to preserve the status quo and protect the rights of parties.

“The interim order is not to humiliate the respondents but to keep the res (subject matter) intact pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.”

