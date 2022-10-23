News
Court stops EFCC from tampering with Bauchi govt’s property
Justice Rabi Talatu Umar of the Bauchi High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from tempering with property of the state government.
The judge, who gave the order while ruling on the suit No: BA/326″/2022, filed by the state government, also restrained the commission from disrupting the smooth running of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and other affected government agencies pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.
Umar, who is also the state’s Chief Judge, directed the EFCC to remove the defacement painted on the wall of BASEPA premises.
The ruling was made available to journalists on Sunday.
The Bauchi State government and EFCC have been at loggerheads over moves by the commission to investigate the finances of some agencies of the state government.
READ ALSO: Bauchi APC questions lease, sale of state-owned moribund firms, wants EFCC, ICPC to step in
He said: “A order has been granted restraining the respondent from tempering with property No. 10, Sokoto Road, Old GRA, Bauchi, belonging to the plaintiff or doing any other thing capable of disrupting the smooth running of affairs of BASEPA as well as Zaranda Hotel Bauchi and Wikki Hotels, Bauchi, Bauchi State pending the hearing and determination of motion on Notice.
“I also ruled that an order of this honourable court is granted directing the defendant/respondent to remove forthwith the mark inscription put on the plaintiffs/Applicants premises No. 10, Sokoto road, Old GRA Bauchi, Zaranda Hotel along Jos Road, Bauchi and Wikki Hotels, Yakubun Bauchi Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.
“THAT the return date for the hearing of Motion on Notice is 9th day of November, 2022.”
