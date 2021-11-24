Court stops EFCC’s investigation into ex-Gov Dickson’s assets

Justice Isah H. Dashien of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, on Wednesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from conducting further investigation into the alleged undeclared assets of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson..

The judge, who gave the order while ruling on a suit filed by Dickson, declared that the assets acquired with loans when the former governor was a member of the House of Representatives cannot be investigated.

The ex-governor had declared the assets at the Code of Conduct Bureau which issued a certificate of verification for them.

The EFCC invited Dickson for questioning over alleged corruption, including non-declaration of assets and misapplication of intervention funds in August.

Consequently, the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District approached the court on November 15 to stop the commission from going ahead with the investigation of assets.

Justice Dashien granted all the reliefs sought by the ex-governor.

He said: “That the Registered Trustees of the Seriake Dickson Incorporated and Senator Seriake Dickson, respectively as first and second plaintiff, declared that the EFCC cannot lawfully arrest, investigate and/or prosecute the former governor who declared the assets in question and for which the verifying authorities, the CCB issued certificates of verification before he became governor.”

