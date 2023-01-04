Court stops INEC chairman’s removal for alleged false declaration of assets

Justice M.A. Hassan of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, for alleged false declaration of assets.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by one Somadika Uzoabaka, also restrained security agencies from investigating Yakubu on the allegation.

Uzoabaka had in an originating summons marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 sought an order of mandatory injunction compelling the INEC chairman to step down from the position pending the investigation of various allegations against him by law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also asked the court to stop Yakubu from holding any public position for a period of 10 years.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Yakubu were listed as respondents in the case.

The INEC chief had during his defense presented exhibits to show sources of money for the properties in question.

He insisted that the assets were acquired legitimately.

In his ruling, Justice Hassan held that Yakubu’s assets declaration was lawful and in compliance with the law.

He also declared that the respondent cannot be removed from office based on the allegation.

