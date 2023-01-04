News
Court stops INEC chairman’s removal for alleged false declaration of assets
Justice M.A. Hassan of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, for alleged false declaration of assets.
The judge, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by one Somadika Uzoabaka, also restrained security agencies from investigating Yakubu on the allegation.
Uzoabaka had in an originating summons marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 sought an order of mandatory injunction compelling the INEC chairman to step down from the position pending the investigation of various allegations against him by law enforcement agencies.
The plaintiff also asked the court to stop Yakubu from holding any public position for a period of 10 years.
READ ALSO: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS 52 days to 2023 elections
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Yakubu were listed as respondents in the case.
The INEC chief had during his defense presented exhibits to show sources of money for the properties in question.
He insisted that the assets were acquired legitimately.
In his ruling, Justice Hassan held that Yakubu’s assets declaration was lawful and in compliance with the law.
He also declared that the respondent cannot be removed from office based on the allegation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...