Court stops National Assembly from fixing members’ allowances | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Court stops National Assembly from fixing members’ allowances
Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday restrained the National Assembly from fixing its members’ allowances.
Obiozor, who delivered the judgment while ruling on a suit filed by former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, said it is illegal for the National Assembly to fix its own allowances.
The Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the National Assembly Service Commission and the RMAFC were listed as respondents in the suit.
In the suit, Ubani asked the court to decide if the National Assembly had the right to arbitrarily fix its allowances.
He also asked the court to order the National Assembly members to refund jumbo allowances previously received.
In the ruling, the judge stressed that only the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) can fix salaries for public officers in the country.
READ ALSO: ‘National Assembly to create 111 legislative seats for women’
He said no other body or person in the country shall fix salary or allowances for any officer except RMAFC.
Several Nigerians have continued to condemn the jumbo pay received by lawmakers.
There is no denying the fact that members of the country’s National Assembly are among the highest-earning lawmakers in the world.
For instance, a Nigerian senator earns $476,058 (N171 million) a year while his United States counterpart earns $174,000 (N62.5 million) for the same period.
Not only do Nigerian senators earn more in absolute figure, they also earn much more as a percentage of the country’s revenue.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...