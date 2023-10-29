Court stops organised labour’s ‘Occupy Imo’ rally

The National Industrial Court in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday, restrained the organized Labour from embarking on strike or other actions in the state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier on Sunday vowed to mobilise its members to Imo State on November 1 to protest the alleged neglect of workers welfare by the state government.

Justice N. C. S. Ogbuanya gave the order while ruling on the application filed by the Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C. O. C. Akaolisa.

The NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their Secretary-Generals were listed as respondents in the suit.

In his ruling, the judge also restrained the unions from occupying the state as planned until the next hearing date.

He warned against the disobedience of the order.

Ogbuanya said: “The order of interim injunction earlier granted against the defendants is hereby extended till the next adjourned date.

” Parties are hereby directed to be mindful of consequences of disobedience of extant court ordering the pending suit.”

