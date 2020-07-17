Court stops police, others from arresting former NDDC MD, Nunieh

Justice E. Thompson of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday barred the police and other security agencies in the country from arresting the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh.

Heavily-armed policemen had on Thursday laid siege to Ms. Nunieh’s home in the Rivers State capital.

The policemen who allegedly went to the place on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, were trying to force their way into the woman’s residence before Governor Nyesom Wike raced to the place and whisked her to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

She was expected to appear before the House of Representatives committee probing alleged misappropriation of N40billion in the commission before the incident.

The judge, who gave the order after listening to an ex parte application filed by Nunieh’s counsel, Slyvester Adaka, also restrained the NDDC or any other body from arresting the ex-managing director pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.

