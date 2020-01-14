Court strikes out car theft case against Naira Marley, siblings

The car theft charges filed against hip-hop singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and his two siblings, Idris and Babatunde Fashola; and cousin, Kunle Obere has been struck out by a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order on Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

The police withdrew the case against Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, who were the defendants in the case.

The decision by the police to withdraw the case forced Mr Elias to strike out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Naira Marley against the defendants.

Reports say Naira Marley was absent, during proceedings but the other defendants were in court.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner had in December moved to seek an out of court settlement over alleged car theft after he was ordered by a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State to appear before it today, January 14, 2020.

Naira Marley’s decision to settle out of court was made known in December by his counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji who said that the police are not against a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Ayodeji said at the time; “We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date. The police have no problem with an out of court settlement.”

