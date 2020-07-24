Court summons Diezani to defend alleged money laundering charges

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Maudeke, to appear in court for alleged corruption.
The judge gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Faruk Abdullah.
Alison-Madueke, who fled the country after the 2015 general election, is expected to appear in court to answer to a 13-count charge of money laundering filed against her by the commission.
The EFCC alleged that the flamboyant ex-minister laundered $39.7million and N3.32billion during her time in office.
The judge also ordered the commission to publish the summons on its website and a national daily in a conspicuous manner.
She adjourned the case till October 28 for the defendant’s arraignment.
Efforts by the EFCC to bring back Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom to defend the charges against her had hit a brick wall in the past due to perceived uncooperative attitude of the Metropolitan Police and other agencies in the country.
