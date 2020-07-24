Latest Politics

Court summons Diezani to defend alleged money laundering charges

July 24, 2020
How Nigerian bank director helped Diezani transfer ‎money to the UK— EFCC
By Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Maudeke, to appear in court for alleged corruption.

The judge gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Faruk Abdullah.

Alison-Madueke, who fled the country after the 2015 general election, is expected to appear in court to answer to a 13-count charge of money laundering filed against her by the commission.

The EFCC alleged that the flamboyant ex-minister laundered $39.7million and N3.32billion during her time in office.

READ ALSO: How I took $70m to Abuja-based banker on Diezani’s instructions —Witness

The judge also ordered the commission to publish the summons on its website and a national daily in a conspicuous manner.

She adjourned the case till October 28 for the defendant’s arraignment.

Efforts by the EFCC to bring back Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom to defend the charges against her had hit a brick wall in the past due to perceived uncooperative attitude of the Metropolitan Police and other agencies in the country.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!