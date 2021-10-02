Court tells CBN to ‘adequately’ compensate eNaira trademark owner

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adequately compensate ENaira Payment Solutions Limited for using its trademark name.

The judge stated this while delivering judgement on a suit filed by the company which had challenged the CBN’s use of the name for its digital currency.

The court however gave the CBN approval to use the eNaira for its digital currency, which is soon to be launched.

In a document signed by its lawyers, Olakunle Agbebi & Co, the company had accused the apex bank of trademark infringement for adopting the eNaira.

It asked the CBN to desist from using the proposed name.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the CBN legal team led by D. D. Dodo (SAN) urged the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s motion to halt the launch of the digital currency.

In his ruling, the judge held that the use of eNaira would be in the national interest, and ordered the apex bank to go ahead with the launch of the eNaira.

The launch of the digital currency which was slated for Friday was later postponed.

The judge said he expects the CBN to adequately compensate ENaira Payment Solutions Limited for using its trademark name.

He adjourned the matter till October 11.

