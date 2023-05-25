Court threatens to issue bench warrant for arrest of Fani-Kayode

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has threatened to issue a bench warrant against former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his failure to appear for his alleged forgery trial.

The threat of arrest was issued on Wednesday by the presiding judge of the court, Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe, who said the constant non-appearance of Fani-Kayode for the trial was a clear contempt of court.

The former minister is currently standing trial on a 12-count charge bordering on use of false documents, use of fabricated evidence, procuring execution of documents by false pretences, and fabrication of evidence.

He was alleged to have forged medical reports which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, after he was arraigned by the EFCC for an alleged N4.9 billion fraud in 2021.

On February 20, his counsel, Wale Balogun, had informed the court of the absence of Fani-Kayode due to health reasons and issues he had with the Department of State Services (DSS) and police, and the case was adjourned to Wednesday.

However, when the case was called on Wednesday, Barr. Chinozo Eze, who represented Balogun, told the court that Fani-Kayode was not in court again due to health issues.

But Justice Abike-Fadipe, in her ruling, noted that Fani-Kayode appeared last for the trial on November 4, 2022, and cited various excuses that had been given by the defendant for his non-appearance in court.

She consequently adjourned the case until November 7 for continuation of trial, with a threat to issue a bench warrant against him if he fails to show up in court on the date.

