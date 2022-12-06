Court throws out PDP suit seeking to disqualify Rivers Accord guber candidate

The Port Harcourt, Rivers State division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, threw out a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the Accord Party governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and his running mate, to contest the 2023 general elections, for lack of jurisdiction.

In his ruling, the presiding judge of the court, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, who also struck a separate suit by the PDP’s against all the National Assembly candidates of the Accord Party, said the judgement was premised on the recent decisions of the Appeal Court in Lagos and Rivers State, which ruled that no court has the jurisdiction to hear a suit filed by another political party bothering on internal party affairs.

Read also:2023: PDP Campaign Council accuses APC of imposing failure on Nigerians

Justice Dalyop-Pam noted that any attempt by him to interfere in the matter after the appellate court had taken a decision on a similar matter will amount to him being tagged a rascal.

He thereafter upheld the objections of the counsels to the defendants against the suit and struck out both suits.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now