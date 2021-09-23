Court to deliver judgment in Sanusi’s suit against Kano govt November 30

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday fixed November 30 for ruling in a suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, against the state government for alleged rights violation.

The judge fixed the date after counsel to parties in the matter adopted all their processes and final argument taken.

Sanusi was removed as Emir of Kano over alleged disrespect to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in February 2020.

He was later banished from Kano and confined to Awe town in Nasarawa State.

The deposed monarch had on March 12, 2020, sued the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged unlawful detention/confinement.

Other respondents in the suit with the number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation.

In the motion ex-parte filed by his team of lawyers, Sanusi asked the court to issue an interim order releasing him from the detention and/or confinement.

He also urged the court to restore his right to human dignity and personal liberty.

