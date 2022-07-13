Court to deliver judgment in suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification from Osun guber election Thursday

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Thursday for ruling in a suit seeking the disqualification of the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from next weekend’s governorship election in the state.

The judge fixed the date after counsel for the parties adopted their processes and presented their arguments in the matter on Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Moshood Adeoti, had in a suit filed by his lead counsel, Chiesonu Okpoko (SAN), asked the court to disqualify Oyetola from the election for taking part in the February 19 governorship while serving as a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee.

The act, according to him, contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 31(iii) of the APC, October 2014 (as amended).

Adeoti, who was the preferred candidate of the state’s former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was defeated in the primary held in Osogbo.

Aregbesola was conspicuously absent at the APC mega rally held in the state capital on Tuesday.

