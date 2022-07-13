Politics
Court to deliver judgment in suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification from Osun guber election Thursday
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Thursday for ruling in a suit seeking the disqualification of the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from next weekend’s governorship election in the state.
The judge fixed the date after counsel for the parties adopted their processes and presented their arguments in the matter on Wednesday.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Moshood Adeoti, had in a suit filed by his lead counsel, Chiesonu Okpoko (SAN), asked the court to disqualify Oyetola from the election for taking part in the February 19 governorship while serving as a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee.
READ ALSO:Pain of Osun election defeat will linger in PDP for 30 years – Gov Oyetola
The act, according to him, contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 31(iii) of the APC, October 2014 (as amended).
Adeoti, who was the preferred candidate of the state’s former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was defeated in the primary held in Osogbo.
Aregbesola was conspicuously absent at the APC mega rally held in the state capital on Tuesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...