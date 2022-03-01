Court to deliver judgment on Dane’s trial for alleged murder May 6

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square on Tuesday fixed May 6 for ruling in a murder trial involving a Dane, Peter Nielsen.

The judge fixed the date after adopting final written addresses by defence and prosecution counsel.

She overruled an application by defence counsel, Mr. Olasupo Shasore (SAN) to discharge and acquit the defendant.

She ordered that the defendant should be further remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons.

Nielsen, 54, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a two-count charge of murder in 2018.

He was accused of killing his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter on April 5, 2018.

In his submission, Sasore asked the court to discharge the defendant.

The counsel based his submissions on issues relating to the constitutional rights of the defendant.

