Connect with us

News

Court to hear Akpabio’s contempt charge against Natasha on Tuesday

Published

8 hours ago

on

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has resolved to hear the contempt charge filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, against the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged social media post.

The judge, who adjourned the matter till Tuesday, also said she would hear the earlier contempt charge filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio, the Senate and others over alleged disobedience of earlier court order.

“I want a copy of the Senate rules as well. I will take you tomorrow. I am going to clear the diary,” Nyako said.

The judge had on April 4 restrained all parties in the suit filed by Akpoti-Udughan from granting media interviews or engaging in social media posts on the matter before the court.

This followed a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), that Akpoti-Uduaghan had allegedly been going to media stations to grant interviews on issues relating to the suit.

READ ALSO: Saraki heads 7-member PDP reconciliation committee

Akpabio had filed a motion accusing the lawmaker of flouting the court order by posting a “satirical letter” on her Facebook page.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier filed a contempt charge against the Senate for suspending despite a restraining order by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the same court.

The judge had in March restrained the Senate leadership from taking any action on the alleged sexual assault case pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The embattled senator had listed the Clerk of the National Assembly, Akpabio, the Senate and Senator Neda Imasuem, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct as respondents in the suit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...