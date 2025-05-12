Court to hear Akpabio’s contempt charge against Natasha on Tuesday

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has resolved to hear the contempt charge filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, against the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged social media post.

The judge, who adjourned the matter till Tuesday, also said she would hear the earlier contempt charge filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio, the Senate and others over alleged disobedience of earlier court order.

“I want a copy of the Senate rules as well. I will take you tomorrow. I am going to clear the diary,” Nyako said.

The judge had on April 4 restrained all parties in the suit filed by Akpoti-Udughan from granting media interviews or engaging in social media posts on the matter before the court.

This followed a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), that Akpoti-Uduaghan had allegedly been going to media stations to grant interviews on issues relating to the suit.

READ ALSO: Saraki heads 7-member PDP reconciliation committee

Akpabio had filed a motion accusing the lawmaker of flouting the court order by posting a “satirical letter” on her Facebook page.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier filed a contempt charge against the Senate for suspending despite a restraining order by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the same court.

The judge had in March restrained the Senate leadership from taking any action on the alleged sexual assault case pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The embattled senator had listed the Clerk of the National Assembly, Akpabio, the Senate and Senator Neda Imasuem, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct as respondents in the suit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now