Court to hear application challenging jurisdiction in Okorocha’s suit against Imo govt November 17

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed November 17 for hearing of the application challenging its jurisdiction in the suit filed by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, against the state government and others.

The judge fixed the date after Okorochas’ counsel, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), moved for an adjournment on the ground that the head of the staff in his chamber, Emeka Okoye, died recently.

However, counsels to the respondents including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not oppose the prayer for the adjournment.

Other respondents in the suit are the Imo State Attorney General and members of the seven panels set up by Governor Hope Uzodinma to probe previous administrations in the state.

READ ALSO: Court rejects Okorocha’s plea to block EFCC, Imo govt from seizing his properties

Okorocha, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/558/2020 filed on May 28, 2020, had urged the court to restrain the EFCC and others from probing him.

He urged the court to make an order setting aside the seizure and sealing of some of his property by the state government.

Okorocha also asked the court to restrain the defendants from investigating him or implementing the recommendations of the seven panels set up to probe his administration pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Join the conversation

Opinions