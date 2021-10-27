Court to hear Fani-Kayode ex-wife’s suit November 29

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed November 29 for hearing of a suit filed by Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The court fixed the date following the inability of Justice Inyang Ekwo to preside at Wednesday’s sitting.

Chikwendu had in a fundamental rights enforcement application sued the ex-minister and four others.

She is demanding N800 million as damages from the respondents.

The other respondents are the Inspector-General of Police, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and CSP James Idachaba, Officer-in-Charge, Legal (CID), FCT Command.

She accused the respondents of intimidation and harassment during the pendency of the suit for the custody of her four children.

Chikwendu claimed that Fani-Kayode had been using the police to harass and intimidate her despite the pendency of the matter in court.

She asked the court to restrain the IGP and his officers and men from intimidating and harassing her in any form pending the hearing and determination of her suit seeking the custody of the children.

The woman said: “The 5th respondent (Fani-Kayode) and I have four children together and I am forcefully separated from our children who are all minors.

“Consequent upon the unbridled violence perpetrated against me by the 5th respondent and the forceful separation from our children, I filed a suit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Herewith attached and marked Exhibit P1 and P2 respectively are the Court processes in originating motion in Suit No.: CV/372/2021 and Motion No.: M/1262/2021.

“On 4th March, 2021 the 5th respondent herein responded to Suit No.: CV/372/2021 by filing a motion asking the FCT High Court to decline jurisdiction in the matter pending before that Honourable Court. Herewith attached as Exhibit P3 is a copy of the process filed by the 5th respondent herein.

“Rather than allow the contending matters placed before the FCT High Court to be ventilated by the parties and determined one way or the other by the Honourable Court; the 5th respondent has persisted in using police officers under the control of the Ist respondent, and supervised by the 2nd respondent, incessantly to intimidate and harass me with a view to interfering in the adjudicatory powers of a competent Court of Justice.”

However, in a counter-affidavit filed by his lawyers, the ex-minister asked the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

He described the application as an abuse of the court process.

According to him, the 23-paragraph supporting affidavit filed by his ex-wife was concocted and presented by subterfuge in order to mislead the court and frustrate the administration of justice.

