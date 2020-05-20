Court to hear Kalu’s quest for freedom June 2

The Federal High Court, Lagos, Wednesday fixed June 2 for the hearing of an application filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu seeking his release from prison.

Justice Mohammed Idris had on December 5 last year sentenced the former governor to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

However, the Supreme Court on May 8 quashed Kalu’s conviction by the lower court and ordered a fresh trial on the matter.

In a motion filed on May 12, the ex-governor is contending that no legal basis exists for his continued incarceration following the Supreme Court’s judgment which declared his trial a nullity and freed Jonas Udeogu who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the same offence.

He also asked the court to nullify his conviction.

The motion on notice will be heard by Justice Mohammed Liman.

