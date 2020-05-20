Court to hear Kalu’s quest for freedom June 2

The Federal High Court, Lagos, Wednesday fixed June 2 for the hearing of an application filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu seeking his release from prison.
Justice Mohammed Idris had on December 5 last year sentenced the former governor to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.
However, the Supreme Court on May 8 quashed Kalu’s conviction by the lower court and ordered a fresh trial on the matter.
In a motion filed on May 12, the ex-governor is contending that no legal basis exists for his continued incarceration following the Supreme Court’s judgment which declared his trial a nullity and freed Jonas Udeogu who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the same offence.
READ ALSO: President Buhari presides over 2nd virtual FEC meeting
He also asked the court to nullify his conviction.
The motion on notice will be heard by Justice Mohammed Liman.
