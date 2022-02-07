Court to hear Kanu’s suit against Nigeria govt February 28

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed February 28 for hearing of a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/2021 filed by his lawyer, Maxwell Okpala, on December 13 last year accused the Federal Government of alleged rights violation.

The Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), the agency, and the Attorney-General of the Federation were listed as respondents in the suit.

The judge fixed the date after the DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, informed the court that his clients had a counter affidavit which had not been served on Kanu.

Awo asked the court for more time to effect the service of the application on the IPOB leader’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara.

But Opara described the DSS counsel’s request as a plot to continue to subject his client to solitary confinement and other inhuman treatments.

He argued that the counter affidavit by the DSS was filed out of time.

