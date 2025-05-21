Court to hear objections in lawyer’s trial for alleged N32bn fraud June 5

Justice Ambrose Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned till June 5 for hearing of all pending applications in the trial of a lawyer, Victor Ukutt, for alleged N32 billion fraud.

Ukutt was arraigned by the Federal Government alongside one Whoba Ogo on an eight- count charge of conspiracy, and conversion, obtaining by false pretences, forgery, fraud, and money laundering.

They were accused of conspiring between 2011 and 2023 to fraudulently convert about N32 billion from Woobs Resources Limited’s account with the bank.

The government claimed that the funds were unlawfully acquired through theft and fraud, which violates sections of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

The court is yet to take their pleas.

The judge fixed the date for hearing, following a request by the prosecutor Mrs. Chesley Emezina, seeking time to respond to jurisdictional issues raised by the suspects.

On Wednesday, Femi Falana (SAN) and Mr. Ayodele Akintunde (SAN) appeared for the defendants.

The prosecutor then informed the court that Ukutt was present and should be ordered into the dock.

She referred the court to a pending motion seeking to compel his appearance in the dock and urged the court to hear same.

In his reaction, Falana opposed the request and cited a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

He argued that jurisdictional issues take precedence and must be determined before any further step in the proceedings.

He, consequently, urged the court to dismiss the prosecution’s application.

