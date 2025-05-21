Connect with us

News

Court to hear objections in lawyer’s trial for alleged N32bn fraud June 5

Published

1 minute ago

on

Justice Ambrose Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned till June 5 for hearing of all pending applications in the trial of a lawyer, Victor Ukutt, for alleged N32 billion fraud.

Ukutt was arraigned by the Federal Government alongside one Whoba Ogo on an eight- count charge of conspiracy, and conversion, obtaining by false pretences, forgery, fraud, and money laundering.

They were accused of conspiring between 2011 and 2023 to fraudulently convert about N32 billion from Woobs Resources Limited’s account with the bank.

The government claimed that the funds were unlawfully acquired through theft and fraud, which violates sections of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

The court is yet to take their pleas.

The judge fixed the date for hearing, following a request by the prosecutor Mrs. Chesley Emezina, seeking time to respond to jurisdictional issues raised by the suspects.

On Wednesday, Femi Falana (SAN) and Mr. Ayodele Akintunde (SAN) appeared for the defendants.

The prosecutor then informed the court that Ukutt was present and should be ordered into the dock.
She referred the court to a pending motion seeking to compel his appearance in the dock and urged the court to hear same.

In his reaction, Falana opposed the request and cited a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction.
He argued that jurisdictional issues take precedence and must be determined before any further step in the proceedings.

He, consequently, urged the court to dismiss the prosecution’s application.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 − eleven =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 day ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...