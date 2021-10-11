Court to hear Saraki’s suits against EFCC, ICPC November 22

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed November 22 for hearing of two separate suits filed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others from probing him and seize his assets.

The judge fixed the date after Saraki’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), sought to withdraw a motion filed on June 30, seeking a stay of proceedings on the matter.

Other respondents in the two suits are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector-General of Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Ogunwumiju had earlier told the court that the matter was slated for hearing.

The counsel, however, said he had two applications before the court.

He said: “We have filed a motion for stay of proceedings.

“It was filed on June 30, 2021. We seek to withdraw the motion, my lord.”

He said the second application filed on May 15, 2019, was for the court to rely on all further affidavits filed on the matter.

Justice Chikere, who ordered the withdrawal of the first motion after the counsel representing the respondents did not oppose the application, also adjourned the two suits on the grounds that she was bereaved.

She directed hearing notices to be issued and served on all parties.

The EFCC had said in 2019 it would probe Saraki’s earnings between 2003 and 2011 when he was governor of Kwara State.

The commission also reportedly seized some of his houses in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

However, Saraki on May 10, 2019, filed two separate suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/507/19 and FHC/ABJ/CS/508/19 respectively before Justice Taiwo Taiwo to challenge the EFCC’s action.

Justice Taiwo, who ruled on an ex parte application filed along with the substantive suits, ordered the commission and other respondents on the suits to stay action on the probe pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicant.

