Court to hear suit challenging Matawalle, lawmakers’ defection to APC January 18

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed January 18, 2022, for hearing of a suit, seeking the removal of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and other lawmakers for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge fixed the date after counsel to the parties had joined issues in the suit.

The PDP had on October 15, filed a motion, joining the three Zamfara senators and 27 other lawmakers who defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the suit against Matawalle.

The governor and the lawmakers joined the ruling party on June 29.

In the counsel marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021, dated September 30, 2021, and filed by its counsel, James Onoja (SAN), the party is asking the court to sack Matawalle and the lawmakers for switching to the APC.

PDP had earlier sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the governor, and Chief Judge of Zamfara State as respondents in the suit.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, Onoja told the court that the matter was adjourned for his motion for joinder to be heard.

He said all the parties had been served.

The counsel to the respondents, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said though he was served by the plaintiff, he had filed a preliminary objection challenging the motion for joinder in the suit.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till January 18 for the motions to be heard

