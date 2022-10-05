Court to rule on Abia APC governorship primary October 7

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, on Wednesday fixed October 7 for judgment in the suit challenging the outcomes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Abia State.

A governorship aspirant in the party, Chief Dan Eke, in his urged the court to nullify the results of the parallel primaries organised by two other governorship aspirants, Chief Ikechi Emenike and Chief Uche Ogah.

Emenike was elected the APC governorship candidate in one of the primaries held on May 26.

He argued that two primaries were not conducted in compliance to the party’s guidelines and Section 84 (14) of the Electoral Act 2020 (as amended).

APC, Emenike, Ogah and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

Read also:Oyetola in limbo after court nullifies nomination as APC governorship candidate in Osun

Eke’s counsel, Mr. Obinna Nkume, told the court that Emenike adopted an indirect mode of primary election as against the party’s directive for a direct mode.

He added that Ogah’s direct primary was not supervised by the election committee set up by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Nkume, therefore, asked the court to determine the case on its merit and declare the outcomes of the primaries invalid.

Counsel for APC and Emenike, Mr. B. C. Nwankwo and H.O. Afolabi (SAN), filed their counter affidavits opposing the originating summons and supported with several exhibits.

In their preliminary objections, they argued that the relief sought by the plaintiff was self-contradictory and lacking in merit.

They, therefore, urged the court to strike out the case for incompetence.

After listening to the submissions, Justice Anyadike said that the court would consolidate all the preliminary objections.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case to October 7 for judgment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now