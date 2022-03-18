N754M FRAUD: Court to rule on application for virtual testimony in ex-NIMASA chief’s trial May 6

Justice Raliatu Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Friday fixed May 6 for ruling in the application for virtual testimony in the trial of former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, for alleged N754 million fraud.

The application was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission arraigned Akpobolokemi alongside the agency’s former director, Ezekiel Agaba, on multiple charges of fraud in 2015.

EFCC accused the defendants of stealing N754 million belonging to NIMASA.

The sum, according to the anti-graft agency, was released to the defendants for implementation of Voluntary International Maritime Organisation Member State Audit Scheme (VIMSAS).

In the application, EFCC is seeking to have its next witness, a United States-based Charles Oboh, to testify through electronic means.

Akpobolokemi’s counsel, Collins Ogbonna, did not object to the application.

Counsel to Agaba, Mr. Dozie Onyeke, however, opposed the application via a counter-affidavit, saying it would be prejudicial as the witness is not situated within the court’s jurisdiction.

Onyeke said: “We believe his evidence could be manipulated.”

