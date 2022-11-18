Court to rule on Ebonyi Labour Party senatorial candidate’s bail application November 22

Justice Riman Fatun of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on Friday fixed November 22 for ruling on the bail application of Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Ebonyi State, Mr. Linus Okorie.

Okorie was arrested for an alleged security breach by the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, on October 16.

He was later handed over to the police for prosecution.

Okorie is the LP candidate in the Ebonyi South senatorial zone for the 2023 general elections.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, is also vying for the same seat.

The defendant’s lead counsel, Michael Odoh, who applied for bail, urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice.

He said the bail application has been served and is ready for hearing.

The Lead counsel to the Ebonyi State government, Roy Nweze, urged the court to allow him to study the bail application as it was given to him on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I have been served with the bail application and I am going to study it because touching issues have been raised.

“We should adhere to the law for it to take its course.”

