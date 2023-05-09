Court to rule on embattled PDP Chairman, Ayu, case on May 26

The final hearing in a lawsuit seeking the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s suspended national chairman, from his position has been set for May 26 by a Benue State High Court in Makurdi, on Monday.

On March 27, Justice Wilfred Kpochi of the state high court issued an interim order prohibiting Ayu from parading himself as the PDP’s national chairman.

After Conrad Utaan, a PDP leader, filed an ex parte motion with the court, the judge issued the restraining order.

Utaan filed a lawsuit when his Igyorov ward executive committee suspended Ayu amid claims that he had participated in anti-party activities.

Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, adjourned the suit for judgment after the plaintiff and defendants adopted their processes in the matter.

Yakubu Maikasuwa (SAN), the attorney for Ayu, presented preliminary objections at the resumed hearing, claiming that because the complainant’s complaints were party internal affairs, the court lacked jurisdiction over them.

Maikasuwa further mentioned that the PDP had internal conflict resolution procedures to handle its business as a political party, adding that Utaan neglected to use these before going to court.

However, the plaintiff’s attorney, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), insisted that “there is a judicial precedent” and claimed that the issues did not concern the PDP’s internal affairs.

“In the interpretation of the constitution of a political party, the court is entitled to exercise its jurisdiction,” Ukala argued.

After listening to both counsel, Justice Maurice Ikpambese adjourned the matter till May 26 for judgement.

