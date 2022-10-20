Court to rule on Kanu’s fundamental rights suit Oct 27

A Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, will, on October 27, deliver judgment on a N25 billion fundamental rights suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who filed the suit on behalf of the embattled Biafran agitator in March, disclosed on Wednesday that the court has fixed the date to give a final ruling on the case despite the ruling of the Court of Appeal which dismissed all charges against Kanu.

In the filing made by Ejimakor, Kanu had challenged his arrest in Kenya by Nigerian security agents and subsequent extradition to Nigeria.

The IPOB leader had asked the court to declare his arrest,repatriation, detention and prosecution illegal, as well as compelling the Nigerian government to release and “repatriate him to Britain, his country of domicile and citizenship”.

Kanu also told the court that his arrest and detention in Kenya, as well as subsequent trial in Nigeria was an infringement on his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

He further asked the court to compel the Nigerian government to pay him the sum of N25 billion being monetary damages for the “physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages he suffered as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights through his unlawful extradition to Nigeria.”

In a statement confirming the date for the judgement, Ejimakor said the clarification was in response to an “avalanche of inquiries from various persons seeking to know if the fundamental rights judgement will still hold because of the Court of Appeal judgment.”

“My office has not received, and we do not expect to receive, any notice from the court that the judgment has been adjourned,” he said.

“In summary, the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja considered the narrow issue of the impact of extraordinary rendition on the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to subject Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to trial,” he added.

