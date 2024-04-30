Court to rule on Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo‘s, bail application May 30

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed May 30 to rule on an application for the bail of the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, who is facing a three-count terrorism charge.

Bodejo had filed an application for his release on bail, pending the determination of the case against him.

It will be recalled that Bodejo was arrested at Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State shortly after he unveiled a vigilante group.

He has been in custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) since January 23, even though the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on March 22 sanctioned his detention.

The defendant, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, approached the court to release him on bail pending the determination of the charge against him.

In his application, the defendant, maintained that the charge against him contained bailable offences, and argued that under the 1999 Constitution, as amended, he ought to be presumed innocent until his guilt is established.

He pledged not to jump bail if released from detention, adding that his deteriorating health had created an exceptional circumstance that should sway the discretion of the court in his favour.

The defendant further contended that the proof of evidence that was adduced in the matter did not disclose any prima facie criminal case against him to warrant his trial.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant him bail on liberal terms, even as he expressed readiness to produce responsible persons who would stand as his sureties.

Counsel to the defendant further argued that the federal government, in its counter affidavit, failed to establish why his client should not be released on bail.

He told the court that a Commissioner of Police as well as a Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, were present at the occasion where the defendant launched the group that led to the instant charge against him.

He further stated that the group’s name in Hausa only meant “an association for peaceful coexistence.”

“We have explained this in our process,” Raji, SAN, added.

FG, which is prosecuting the matter, however, opposed the defendant’s request for bail.

The prosecution counsel, Ms. Aderonke Imana, told the court that the continued detention of the defendant was in the interest of national security.

In a counter affidavit that was deposed to by one Noma Wando, a litigation clerk in the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, the Federal Government urged the trial court to dismiss Bodejo’s bail application.

According to the deponent, the defendant is standing trial for terrorism-related offences that involved his establishment of an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, as well as the management and participation in activities connected with acts that were prejudicial to national security and public safety.

Government also told the court that Bodejo provided material support, assistance, and transportation for activities connected with such acts, contrary to Sections 29, 2(3)(g}(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii), and 13(2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

It countered the defendant’s claim that he was suffering from a life-threatening ailment that could not be handled at the DIA’s Medical Centre in Abuja.

FG noted that the DIA is situated close to the State House Medical Centre, Abuja, which it said “boasts of the best of doctors, specialists, and consultants.”

It told the court that the defendant was only diagnosed with high blood pressure, which it said had since been managed effectively by the DIA.

“The Federal Government’s holding centres and custodial centres have always ensured that the medical needs of persons in custody are met, and they have always undertaken to ensure that whenever the occasion arises, special medical treatment is available to their inmates,” it added.

After listening to both sides, trial Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter May 30th for ruling.

