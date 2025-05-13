Court to rule on Natasha’s suspension June 27

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed June 27 for ruling in the case filed by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The senator is challenging her suspension by leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for alleged misconduct on March 5.

The lawmaker was quizzed by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privilege and Code of Conduct for refusing to comply with the Red Chamber’sitting arrangement during the February 20 plenary.

She had earlier approached the court to restrain the Senate from suspending her.

The National Assembly, the Senate, the Senate President, and the Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Senator Neda Imasuem, were listed as respondents in the suit.

