Court to rule on Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, will later today deliver judgement in the bail application of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

At the proceeding. Kanu’s lawyers will argue for his release, possibly with house arrest as a condition.

The hearing followed Kanu’s fresh request for restoration of his revoked bail and release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to a house arrest or prison custody.

The court had fixed Monday for ruling shortly after taking arguments from Kanu‘s legal team led by Aloy Ejimakor and that of the Federal Government, represented by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021, in his motion asked Justice Nyako to restore the bail granted him in 2017 by the same judge.

He told the court that contrary to the claim of the federal government, he did not jump bail or breach any of the conditions of the bail but escaped out of the country for safety when the military allegedly invaded his house.

The activist added that he would have been killed if he had not escaped the way he did and accused the federal government of misleading the court in getting the bail revoked in his absence.

The specifics of today’s hearing and the arguments likely to be presented by both sides are not yet public.

The IPOB is a separatist group advocating for the creation of an independent state of Biafra in southeastern Nigeria. The group’s activities have been a source of tension in the region.

This latest bail hearing is likely to be closely watched by supporters of Kanu and IPOB, as well as by the Nigerian government. The outcome could have significant implications for the ongoing tensions in southeastern Nigeria.

