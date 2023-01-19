Court to rule on Oronsaye’s trial for alleged N190m fraud April 5

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday fixed April 5 for judgment in the trial of a former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, for alleged N190 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Oronsaye alongside the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe, and three companies on a 49-count charge of fraud.

The charges were later reduced to 27.

The commission alleged that the defendants between 2010 and 2011 used the companies to divert N190 million through procurement fraud.

The judge fixed the date following the adoption of the final addresses by EFCC, Oronsaye, and other defendants.

While adopting his final brief of arguments through his counsel, Ade Okeanya-inneh (SAN), the former HoS urged the court to dismiss the entire charges against him for lack of merit.

The EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, however, prayed the court to convict the defendants based on the evidence adduced by 21 witnesses who testified in the matter.

