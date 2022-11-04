News
Court to rule on suit seeking Buhari’s removal as president January 2023
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday fixed January 30, 2023, for ruling on a suit seeking to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office and stop the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.
The judge fixed the judgment date following the adoption of final addresses by President Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the plaintiff, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru.
Owuru, who took part in the 2019 election on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), claimed he won the election, adding that Buhari had usurped power from him.
He also asked the court to stop INEC from conducting the 2023 presidential election.
Buhari, Biya commission 1.5km Nigeria-Cameroon border bridge
The lawyer urged the court to order Buhari’s immediate removal from office and that all the monies he had received as salaries be refunded to him as the rightful owner.
The plaintiff alleged that the suit he filed at the Supreme Court was unjustly dismissed because of his absence in court.
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
